WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a press conference on Friday said President Donald Trump's allegations of voter fraud in the city are baseless.

"While some, including the president, continue to spew baseless claims of fraud ...

his team has not produced one iota of evidence. What we have seen here in Philadelphia is a democracy," Kenney said.

The Trump campaign on Thursday filed a Federal lawsuit against Philadelphia elections officials to demand that vote-counting be halted until Republican observers are allowed to observe the process.