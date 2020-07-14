UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Clemency For Ex-Aide Roger Stone Terminates 40-Month Prison Sentence - Order

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump's Clemency for Ex-Aide Roger Stone Terminates 40-Month Prison Sentence - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's clemency of former aid Roger Stone terminates a 40 month prison sentence while imposing two years of supervised release and a $20,000 fine, according to a copy of the order published on Monday.

"I commute the entirety of the prison sentence imposed upon the said ROGER JASON STONE, JR. to expire immediately; I also commute the entirety of the two-year term of supervised release with all its conditions; and finally, I remit any unpaid remainder of the $20,000 fine imposed," Trump said in the order.

On Friday, the White House said Trump had signed an executive order commuting Stone's sentence.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the probe. Stone was supposed to report to jail by July 14.

Stone served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the online platform WikiLeaks, which published stolen emails of internal discussions within rival candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Related Topics

Election Russia Jail White House Hillary Clinton Fine Trump July 2016 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.