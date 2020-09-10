(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) President Donald Trump's decision to hide the true threat of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the US public is a historic national tragedy, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"So much of this pain could have been avoided, but President Trump refused to tell the truth or to act to protect the American people," Pelosi said in the statement on Wednesday. "The horrifying toll of Trump's deadly disinformation and negligence in the lives of grieving families and to our economy is a historic national tragedy.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, audio recordings from US journalist Bob Woodward's interview with the president for his upcoming book "Rage" revealed that Trump in February admitted to downplaying the deadly threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

Trump said he downplayed the threat of the novel coronavirus because he wanted to reduce fear and prevent the country from going into a panic.

The United States has reported over 6.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 190,000 virus-related deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.