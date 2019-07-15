UrduPoint.com
Trump's Congresswomen Tweets 'completely Unacceptable': British Prime Minister Theresa May

Trump's congresswomen tweets 'completely unacceptable': British Prime Minister Theresa May

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump's tweets telling progressive Democrat congresswomen to "go back" where they came from "completely unacceptable"

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump's tweets telling progressive Democrat congresswomen to "go back" where they came from "completely unacceptable".

"Her view is that the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable," May's spokesman told reporters.

