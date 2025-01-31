Trump's Contentious US National Security Picks Face Senate Grilling
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Donald Trump's picks to lead the US intelligence community and top law enforcement agency were assailed over their lack of experience and past judgment calls Thursday as the Republican president's most contentious cabinet nominees faced showstopping Senate confirmation hearings.
Tulsi Gabbard, tapped for director of national intelligence, sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee for the most consequential confirmation hearing to date, while Kash Patel was questioned on his ambitions to head the FBI.
Gabbard, a former Hawaiian congresswoman who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, is considered Trump's most vulnerable cabinet-level nominee, and her grilling marked the biggest test of his sway over Senate Republicans since he took office.
She is regarded with suspicion over her past support for NSA leaker Edward Snowden, seen on both sides of Congress as having imperiled national security.
She also faced questions over her lack of national security experience, her 2017 meeting with now-deposed Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad and her peddling of Russian propaganda, particularly false conspiracy theories about the Ukraine war.
Just one Republican "no" vote would stop Gabbard's nomination from making it to the Senate floor with a favorable report, and the party's leadership has indicated that she wouldn't get a vote without committee support.
Tom Cotton, the panel's Republican chairman, said he was "dismayed" by attacks on Gabbard's patriotism and loyalty, pointing to her two-decade military career and five FBI background checks that he said showed her to be "clean as a whistle."
But Mark Warner, the top Democrat, argued that foreign allies may not be able to trust Washington with their secrets if Gabbard is put in charge of the constellation of 18 intelligence agencies.
- 'Weaponization' -
In his opening statement he said the US intelligence mission "is all predicated on trust -- trust that our allies will protect each other's secrets."
"It appears to me you have repeatedly excused our adversaries' worst actions and instead often blame them on the United States and those very allies," he added.
But Gabbard hit back, arguing that her critics were upset that "I refuse to be their puppet" and saying that Trump won a clear mandate to end the "weaponization and politicization" of the intelligence community.
She acknowledged that Snowden had broken the law by leaking highly classified information in 2013 but repeatedly refused under questioning from both sides to call him a traitor.
"I'll begin by leading by example, checking my own personal views at the door and committing to delivering intelligence that is collected, analyzed and reported without bias, prejudice or political influence," she told the panel.
On a day of drama on Capitol Hill, there were fiery exchanges between Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and FBI director-designate Kash Patel, although he appears to be on a surer footing than Gabbard.
Democrats argued that he is an unrepentant conspiracy theorist and brought up a list of 60 supposed "deep state" actors -- all critics of Trump -- he included in a 2022 book, whom he said should be investigated or "otherwise reviled."
Senator Dick Durbin, the panel's top Democrat, said Patel had "neither the experience, the temperament nor the judgment to lead" the FBI.
Patel has denied that he has an "enemies list," and told the committee he was merely interested in bringing lawbreakers to book.
In one unexpected exchange he distanced himself from at least some of Trump's pardons of hundreds of criminals convicted of violence over the 2021 US Capitol insurrection.
"I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement," he said.
At the same time Robert F Kennedy Jr was appearing for a second hearing on Capitol Hill, a day after coming under attack from Democrats over his promotion of vaccine misinformation, and his sudden embrace of anti-abortion policies.
Thursday's questioning turned to past allegations of sexual assault from a babysitter who received an apology from Kennedy after claiming he groped her in 1999.
Kennedy denied sexual misconduct, saying the accusation had been "debunked," and added that he texted the alleged victim an apology for "something else."
Trump has chosen Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From World
-
Barcelona's Pedri extends contract to 20301 minute ago
-
Merkel slams successor over far-right support on immigration bill1 minute ago
-
Trump's contentious US national security picks face Senate grilling2 minutes ago
-
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry18 minutes ago
-
US economic growth steady in 2024 as Trump takes office22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani companies sign MoUs with international distributors: Envoy11 minutes ago
-
Ahsan meets BII leaders to boost economic ties under URAAN PAKISTAN framework14 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province6 hours ago
-
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring Festival6 hours ago
-
Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president6 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC6 hours ago
-
Ham cellar business thrives in China's cool county6 hours ago