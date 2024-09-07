Trump's Criminal Trials: Where Do They Stand Now?
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The year 2024 was set to be a judicial minefield for Donald Trump, with some thinking the former president could be behind bars before the November 5 presidential election.
However, the Republican candidate has managed to delay three of the four trials until after the election, despite facing 88 criminal charges in total.
He pulled it off via an array of appeals and other tactics by his army of lawyers, including a broad immunity ruling by the US Supreme Court.
He was only found guilty in the least serious case, which involved falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The latest good news for Trump came Friday, when a judge officially delayed his sentencing in that case to November 26 -- weeks after the US presidential election.
