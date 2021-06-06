WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, said at the Republican Party convention in Greenville that she does not exclude running for a North Carolina Senate seat at some point.

"You may have heard a rumor that I have been considering possibly running for a Senate seat here in North Carolina, so I have been considering it," Lara said on Saturday, adding "I am saying no for now, not no forever.

"

Trump's daughter-in-law said she would "absolutely love" to come back "at the right time" and run for a state government position.

Former US President Donald Trump told the convention that Lara would have been a good candidate for the Senate seat and she would have been "tough."

Trump then gave his "complete and total endorsement" to Rep. Ted Budd for North Carolina's open US Senate seat and vowed to work and campaign with him.