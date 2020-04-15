UrduPoint.com
Trump's Decision To Suspend WHO Funding Undignified - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:11 PM

US President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was "undignified," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

"In this situation, questioning the global system, whether WHO is acting in the right way or not, is at the very least bad timing. And doing what Washington does, suspending funding is, in fact, a knockout blow. This is undignified," Ryabkov told Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

