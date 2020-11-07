BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The defeat of incumbent US leader Donald Trump in the country's presidential election will mark the defeat of the policy of interventionism, former Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election. Later, Biden declared his victory.

"Trump's defeat in the election is the defeat for racist and fascist policies. Their interventionist methods ... have failed," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Though the votes counting is still ongoing in the holdout states, Biden's description on his Twitter page now reads "president-elect." Several top and senior politicians, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Parliament Vice-President Othmar Karas, have already congratulated Biden on his victory.