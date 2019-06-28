UrduPoint.com
Trump's Election Victory Result Of Campaign Actions, Not 'Mythical' Interference - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The 2016 election victory of US President Donald Trump was not the result of Russia's "mythical" election interference but of his campaign team's sense that the middle class in the United States has not benefited from globalization, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday.

"Russia has been accused, and, strange as it may seem, it is still being accused ... of mythical interference in the US election," Putin said. "What happened in reality? Mr. Trump looked into his opponents' attitude to him and saw changes in American society, and he took advantage of this.

Putin said the middle class in the United States "has not benefited from globalization," and added that "the Trump team sensed this very keenly and clearly and they used this in the election campaign."

