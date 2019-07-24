(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump's vocal support for newly appointed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may herald future problems for UK politics, Weyman Bennett, a co-convenor of the Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) pressure group, told Sputnik on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's vocal support for newly appointed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may herald future problems for UK politics , Weyman Bennett, a co-convenor of the Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) pressure group, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Trump was quick to react to the news of Johnson's election as the new Conservative Party leader on Tuesday by saying that the UK politician was "tough and smart" and known as "Britain Trump" in the United Kingdom.

"We're faced with a really serious problem here ... To be endorsed by somebody like Trump, who, to be honest, has put out the most racist tweets about his fellow Americans ... So, really, if you're endorsed by people like that it's a real problem," Bennett said.

Bennett said he believed it was a "disaster" to have a prime minister who resembled a "posh version" of Trump.

"I think you've got somebody here who is a second rate statesman with a history that reflects incompetence and failure. It's a very dangerous position now to have people like this appointed to important government office when they are incapable of appreciating the gravitas around that office," he stressed.

Bennett also went on to claim that Johnson, who was elected with the support of some 66 percent of the Conservative Party, which has 159,000 members, did not have a democratic mandate to govern, stating that the scope and complexity of guiding the sixth largest economy in the world was beyond his capacity.

"He's been elected by a party that barely has a majority anywhere, so this is an internal election. It's an appointment, a coronation. So he doesn't have a mandate to do what he's doing. So I don't think what we're dealing with is a great statesman here. Britain is the sixth most powerful economy in the world, but can he steer that ship? I don't think so," he said.

Trump's endorsement may also be seen as controversial after his recent remarks against several US Democratic Party politicians, which were met with widespread condemnation over their purported "racism," including from now former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Bennett claimed this was the evidence of Johnson's inability to handle the affairs of state, claiming May's condemnation of Trump's remarks in the face of apparent silence from Johnson reflected a weakness of character.

"I think, to be honest, you know people by who their friends [are]. If you think about Theresa May and her parting shot, which was to condemn what Trump had said ... The job of the British prime minister is to reflect different interests, so what this shows is we might have one of the weakest prime ministers we've ever had," he argued.

May decided to step down as prime minister in May after failing to achieve consensus inside the parliament and within the Conservative Party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. Johnson has said he would like to change May's failed withdrawal deal.