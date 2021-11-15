UrduPoint.com

Trump's Ex-Advisor Bannon Arrives At FBI Offices To Surrender On Contempt Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:23 PM

Steve Bannon, a former advisor for Donald Trump, arrived on Monday morning at the FBI offices in Washington to surrender on contempt of Congress charges, according to a live broadcast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Steve Bannon, a former advisor for Donald Trump, arrived on Monday morning at the FBI offices in Washington to surrender on contempt of Congress charges, according to a live broadcast.

On Friday, a US Federal grand jury indicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol.

Bannon, who had refused to testify as part of a subpoena issued by the House committee, may now face up to two years in prison if convicted of both counts.

More Stories From World

