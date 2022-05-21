UrduPoint.com

Trump's Ex-Lawyer Meets With January 6 Committee - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, met on Friday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, CNN reported on Saturday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, met on Friday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, CNN reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

According to CNN sources, the meeting was held in an online format and lasted for over nine hours.

Media reported in January that Giuliani had been summoned by the commission for questioning; however, Trump's ex-lawyer had initially declined to attend.

On January 6, 2021, a large group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the former president claimed the results were invalid due to alleged voter fraud.

The House select committee, established by the US lower house, has already questioned several hundred people behind closed doors and initiated criminal prosecution of Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and senior counselor to President Trump, and Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff.

The committee said in May that Trump may have committed criminal acts of fraud in an attempt to overturn the election results.

In the 16 months since January 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.

