Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Donald Trump has shaken up America and the world in an extraordinary first week back in the White House that saw him remake the US political universe in his own image.

On his first day, Trump signed more executive orders than any president in history, consolidating his power over every lever of the US government.

Since then, he has seemingly been everywhere, doing everything all at once to further impose his will -- and his conservative, nationalist version of a "golden age" -- on the country.

The theme has been "promises made, promises kept": starting with his mass pardons for the 2021 US Capitol rioters and a slew of executive orders from immigration to gender.

From Trump and his supporters, the theme has been one of regal, even divine, power.

The 78-year-old claimed he was "saved by God" from an assassination attempt to make America great again -- and danced with a sword at an inaugural ball. His ally Elon Musk, the world's richest man, simply hailed the "return of the king."

Trump's influence on the world stage is outsized too, as he flaunts mass tariffs and threats of American territorial expansion.

"Early in his new term, emboldened by his astonishing resurrection, Trump appears to be Godzilla domestically and abroad," Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for politics, told AFP.