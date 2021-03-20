MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's Palm Beach club at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has been partially closed after some of its staffers contracted COVID-19, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Saturday, citing informed sources.

"As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room," club management said in an e-mail, obtained by The Washington Post.

It added that banquet and event services were still running.

According to the Trump Organization's spokeswoman, some of the employees were quarantined.

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago estate in 1985 and turned it into a social club in 1993. Forbes estimates the mansion is worth $160 million.