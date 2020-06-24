US President Donald Trump's invitation for South Korea to participate in the next G7 summit demonstrates that Seoul is stepping onto the big stage, Cho Sei-young, 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea said on Wednesday

"I believe the personal trust between our two leaders played an important part in President Trump's decision to invite Korea to the G7 summit," Sei-young said during a panel discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "I don't think it was an accident that the invitation was extended to Korea. We are recognized as among the top 10 countries by measures of economic, military, technological and other indexes .

.. In a way, the G7 invitation represents Korea finally stepping into the big stage."

In late May, Trump said the United States would invite the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to the G7 gathering to refresh "this very outdated group of countries." Trump said he made the move because he does not believe the G7 adequately represents "what's going on in the world."

The G7 traditionally comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The summit was due to take place in the United States in June but was postponed until at least September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.