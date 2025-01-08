Trump's Greenland Comment Sparked EU 'incomprehension': Scholz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that EU leaders were baffled after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that EU leaders were baffled after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
"In my discussions with our European partners, there has been a notable incomprehension when it comes to current statements from the USA regarding the principle of the inviolability of borders," Scholz said, without specifically naming Trump.
Trump, who takes office on January 20, set off new alarm on Tuesday when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.
Scholz, who called a statement to the media at short notice after talking to "a number of European heads of state and government and the President of the European Council", stressed that the "inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law".
He said that it was that principle that had been violated in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that it applied to "every country, regardless of whether it is to the east or west of us".
"Every state must abide by it, regardless of whether it is a small country or a very powerful state," he went on.
He also indirectly addressed Trump's call to other NATO members to boost their defence spending to five percent of GDP.
Scholz recalled that "there is a regulated procedure in NATO for precisely this purpose" and that such targets had to be discussed "with all alliance partners".
Recent Stories
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder
More Stories From World
-
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions4 minutes ago
-
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes23 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 1324 minutes ago
-
Maduro opposition rival 'arbitrarily detained': coalition16 seconds ago
-
Palestinians say Israel strike kills two children in West Bank22 minutes ago
-
Trump's Greenland comment sparked EU 'incomprehension': Scholz23 seconds ago
-
Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control3 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred', warns against fascism3 hours ago
-
Starmer to host Macron for talks amid Musk spat3 hours ago
-
US private sector hiring undershoots expectations: ADP4 hours ago
-
Poland announces May 18 for presidential election4 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred'5 hours ago