Open Menu

Trump's Greenland Comment Sparked EU 'incomprehension': Scholz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Trump's Greenland comment sparked EU 'incomprehension': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that EU leaders were baffled after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that EU leaders were baffled after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

"In my discussions with our European partners, there has been a notable incomprehension when it comes to current statements from the USA regarding the principle of the inviolability of borders," Scholz said, without specifically naming Trump.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, set off new alarm on Tuesday when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

Scholz, who called a statement to the media at short notice after talking to "a number of European heads of state and government and the President of the European Council", stressed that the "inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law".

He said that it was that principle that had been violated in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that it applied to "every country, regardless of whether it is to the east or west of us".

"Every state must abide by it, regardless of whether it is a small country or a very powerful state," he went on.

He also indirectly addressed Trump's call to other NATO members to boost their defence spending to five percent of GDP.

Scholz recalled that "there is a regulated procedure in NATO for precisely this purpose" and that such targets had to be discussed "with all alliance partners".

Related Topics

USA NATO Ukraine Russia German Trump Alliance Panama United States Denmark January Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree ..

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar

4 minutes ago
 Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

4 minutes ago
 LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, ..

LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'

4 minutes ago
 'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitio ..

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

4 minutes ago
 SSP directs members of social media groups to refr ..

SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..

4 minutes ago
 First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

1 minute ago
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

25 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

23 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

23 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

23 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

24 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World