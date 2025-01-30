(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced withering attacks from Democratic senators on Wednesday over his history of promoting vaccine misinformation and his newfound support for anti-abortion policies during a make-or-break confirmation hearing to become President Donald Trump's health secretary.

The 71-year-old Kennedy family scion and former environmental lawyer is bidding to take the helm of a department overseeing more than 80,000 employees and a $1.7 trillion budget, just as scientists warn of the growing risk of bird flu triggering a human pandemic.

Critics argue he is dangerously unqualified, citing his promotion of debunked claims linking childhood vaccines to autism, his suggestion that HIV does not cause AIDS, and accusations that he fueled anti-measles vaccine sentiment in Samoa during a 2019 visit, months before a deadly outbreak.

They also say his lucrative consulting fees for law firms suing pharmaceutical companies revealed in disclosure forms pose a conflict of interest.

"He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids life-saving vaccines," declared Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in his opening salvo.

Kennedy fired back: "news reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine and anti-industry -- I am neither. I am pro-safety."

He also promoted his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) agenda -- a riff on Trump's signature slogan -- emphasizing the need to tackle the nation's chronic disease crisis through healthier eating and environmental responsibility, drawing applause and cheers from supporters in attendances.

"Why do five of my kids have allergies?" Kennedy asked. "Why are we seeing these explosions in diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological diseases, depression, all these things that are related to toxins in the environment?"