WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's record of pulling out of many treaties and agreements may cripple his successor's efforts to work with other countries, former US ambassador and Assistant Secretary of Defense Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden was projected the winner of the presidential election by all major US networks and media outlets this weekend. Trump, however, has filed several legal challenges and refuses to concede.

"Biden will find foreign countries much less inclined to accept what he says at face value or willing to bandwagon with the United States," Freeman said. "He and his entourage are about to undergo a painful learning experience as they come to grips with the disadvantageous realities they are inheriting from the era of Trump."

Freeman, a former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also said the "gang of Clinton and Obama retreads" who have attached themselves to Biden may be in for some surprises.

"The old human rights and democratization agendas of previous Democratic administrations no longer have much appeal abroad and it is not at all clear to what extent they played a role in electing Biden," Freeman said. "To advance such agendas, the US will have first to do so at home."

Freeman said some restoration of multilateralism will occur under Biden but the Senate is unlikely to resume approving treaties or US participation in international conventions.

The last treaty the Senate approved was in 2008, Freeman noted.

Biden would fulfill his pledge to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, for example, but otherwise little significant change in foreign policy was likely, Freeman advised.

"They are about to discover how much the Trump administration... has weakened its civil service and capacity to formulate and implement workable domestic and foreign policies. A great deal of expertise and institutional memory has bled away. Rebuilding governing capacity will take years if not decades," he said.

Freeman acknowledged that the tone of US foreign relations will be "less self-centered and abusive" but the substance, with few exceptions, is unlikely to change much.

Biden would seek to preserve existing arms control agreements with Russia but otherwise would encourage tensions and potential conflict in Eastern Europe rather than trying to reduce it, Freeman said.

"My guess is that Biden will embrace Putin's offer to continue current arms control agreements pending their renegotiation and renewal. Biden and his camp expect Europe to be anti-Russian and will do what they can to sustain confrontation in Eastern Europe rather than promote diplomatic detente aimed at mutual accommodation," he said.

US relations with both Russia and China would continue at best to be wary and to lack reliable support from Cold War allies, Freeman concluded.