WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Former President Donald Trump's high visibility and involvement may have proven harmful to some Republican candidates during the midterm elections, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Republicans appear set to win a narrow majority in the House based on preliminary results, although by a lesser margin than expected, while control of the Senate remains up for grabs with three races still undecided. Dozens of Trump-backed candidates have seen mixed results so far, although a large portion of those races remain undecided. Trump in a statement called the election results "somewhat disappointing."

"His very high visibility may have hurt Republicans in some places. I know here in Virginia, which has never been strong Trump country. I know that his involvement was harmful to a couple of very fine candidates," Black said.

Trump has an enormous passionate following, he added, but there also are people who really dislike him.

"The problem is that for candidates running for office, they always sort of had Trump over their shoulder to where anybody who disliked Trump would, you know, tend to dislike the candidate because of Trump," Black said.

As a result, the former Virginia lawmaker said he thinks Trump may have been a factor in preventing the Republicans from winning more votes.

"Right now, I think that's the biggest single thing," Black said.

Trump may have also made a mistake by attacking Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a presidential hopeful, who won reelection on Tuesday night, Black said.

"(DeSantis) He won a tremendous victory and he clearly had the support of Floridians," Black said. "He's very conservative, very, very ethical, moral person. He is a young, strong man and President Trump, sort of did a little bit of negative attacking against Governor DeSantis and that seems to have been a major political mistake for President Trump."

Another possible error on Trump's part may have been his hint on Monday night about a possible presidential bid announcement on November 15, Black said.

"President Trump, he indicated, gave very strong hints that he was about to announce his campaign for president and that distracted attention at a crucial time when the attention really needed to be on the candidates themselves," Black said.

Black said he knows from his experience as a state lawmaker that such decisions can be costly in elections.

As of Wednesday night, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to gain control of the upper chamber of Congress.