UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Idea To Buy Greenland Is Not Russia's Business, Russia Will Not Interfere- Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Trump's Idea to Buy Greenland Is Not Russia's Business, Russia Will Not Interfere- Kremlin

US President Donald Trump's idea to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not the Kremlin's business, since Russia does not engage in "international shopping" and does not want to meddle in US-Danish relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's idea to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not the Kremlin's business, since Russia does not engage in "international shopping" and does not want to meddle in US-Danish relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Trump has recently confirmed media reports about his interest in buying Greenland, while Greenland has said it is not for sale, and Denmark has voiced hope that Trump has been just joking and has also rejected the idea as an absurd one. This has prompted Trump to cancel his visit to Copenhagen.

"This is not our business. We do not engage in such international shopping. This is rather related to the US-Danish relations ... We would not like to interfere," Peskov told reporters, when asked how the Kremlin assessed the situation.

Related Topics

Business Russia Visit Trump Sale Denmark Media From

Recent Stories

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

9 minutes ago

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

24 minutes ago

Iran Ready to Work With France on Macron's Nuclear ..

4 minutes ago

Multisectoral results framework approach being ado ..

4 minutes ago

Provincial govt confirms 14 Congo Virus deaths in ..

9 minutes ago

Soyuz-2.1a Rocket Ready for Regular Blastoffs of M ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.