MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's idea to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not the Kremlin's business , since Russia does not engage in "international shopping" and does not want to meddle in US-Danish relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Trump has recently confirmed media reports about his interest in buying Greenland, while Greenland has said it is not for sale, and Denmark has voiced hope that Trump has been just joking and has also rejected the idea as an absurd one. This has prompted Trump to cancel his visit to Copenhagen.

"This is not our business. We do not engage in such international shopping. This is rather related to the US-Danish relations ... We would not like to interfere," Peskov told reporters, when asked how the Kremlin assessed the situation.