WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend immigration over novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns will not help to stop the pandemic and undermines key fundamental ideals of the United States, Washington-based National Capital Legal Services founder Elizabeth Krukova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump announced he will sign an executive order to block all immigration into the United States. Trump said the move was intended to protect the United States from further spreading the novel coronavirus and to protect US jobs.

"Immigration process in the United States takes many years - I do not see how a temporary ban on immigration can really affect today's situation with COVID-19 or help fight it," Krukova said.

The lawyer also raised doubts about Trump's power to make decisions like this.

"First question that comes to mind is whether the president has the executive power to issue an order which would circumvent the most fundamental concepts which this country stands on and has been proud of for generations," she said.

To find an answer, the lawyer pointed to Trump's order to ban nationals of seven middle East countries from entering the US.

"There were so many debates about the legal standing to issue such an order. Both sides had arguments so strong that this issue was decided in several US courts, went through several rounds of decisions with different outcomes and then at the end the order was upheld by the US Supreme Court with a vote of 5-4 and the order remained as legitimate," she said.

The new order leaves too many questions on who and how should be covered or excluded, the lawyer noted.

"Would it cover only people who haven't crossed the border? Would those cases that are currently in process be excluded? Would it be only new cases that didn't go through any preliminary filings, and for which the underlying petitions are not yet approved?," Krukova asked, adding that there are more questions than answers.

The quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus forced the new immigration to the United States almost to zero level because all immigration offices closed to the public, no interviews conducted and no petitions approved, the lawyer has acknowledged.

"No new immigrants are traveling to the US for safety reasons, immigration courts are closed for all non-detained cases, and potential immigrants simply stopped filing any new petitions anyways," Krukova said.

The United States has more than 810,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 43,600 virus-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.