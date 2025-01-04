Open Menu

Trump's Immunity 'violated' By Pre-inauguration Sentencing: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Trump's immunity 'violated' by pre-inauguration sentencing: spokesman

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A New York judge's decision to go ahead with sentencing in Donald Trump's hush money case -- set for 10 days before the January 20 White House inauguration -- is a "violation" of presidential immunity, the Republican's spokesman said Friday.

"Today's order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court's Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence," Steven Cheung, Trump's incoming communications director, said in a statement to AFP.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election to stop her from revealing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.

Trump's attorneys had sought to have the case dismissed on various grounds, including the Supreme Court's landmark ruling last year that former US presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for a range of official acts committed while in office.

Judge Juan Merchan rejected that argument but he noted that Trump will be immune from prosecution once he is sworn in as president.

Cheung -- whose legal opinion is disputed by experts -- called the case "lawless" and said the constitution demands that it be dismissed.

"President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts," he added.

"There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead."

