Trump's Immunity 'violated' By Pre-inauguration Sentencing: Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A New York judge's decision to go ahead with sentencing in Donald Trump's hush money case -- set for 10 days before the January 20 White House inauguration -- is a "violation" of presidential immunity, the Republican's spokesman said Friday.
"Today's order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court's Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence," Steven Cheung, Trump's incoming communications director, said in a statement to AFP.
Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election to stop her from revealing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.
Trump's attorneys had sought to have the case dismissed on various grounds, including the Supreme Court's landmark ruling last year that former US presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for a range of official acts committed while in office.
Judge Juan Merchan rejected that argument but he noted that Trump will be immune from prosecution once he is sworn in as president.
Cheung -- whose legal opinion is disputed by experts -- called the case "lawless" and said the constitution demands that it be dismissed.
"President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts," he added.
"There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
More Stories From World
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel4 minutes ago
-
Trump's immunity 'violated' by pre-inauguration sentencing: spokesman4 minutes ago
-
Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole5 minutes ago
-
Teenage sensation Littler storms to world darts title5 minutes ago
-
Bellingham grabs Real Madrid late Valencia win after Vinicius red5 minutes ago
-
'Luke the Nuke' still living his teenage darts dream5 minutes ago
-
National funeral service, flyover and 39 bells for Carter sendoff5 minutes ago
-
Lebanon minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's new entry restrictions14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Super Cup result14 minutes ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats14 minutes ago
-
Trump-backed Republican Johnson elected speaker of US House15 minutes ago
-
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening15 minutes ago