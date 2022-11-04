UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Former US President Donald Trump's senior advisers are looking at November 14 as the date to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump's senior advisers are looking at November 14 as the date to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the talks.

The announcement, which would come after the November 8 midterm elections, could potentially be followed by a multi-day series of political events, the sources said.

Trump continues to insist that he won the 2020 presidential election but lost his second term because of rigged election results.

US voters will go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

