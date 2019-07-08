UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Iran Nuclear Deal U-Turn Shows US Lacks Clear Mideast Policy - Syrian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Trump's Iran Nuclear Deal U-Turn Shows US Lacks Clear Mideast Policy - Syrian Ambassador

The United States' reversal on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal clearly shows that Washington not only does not honor its own commitments but also does not have a concrete Middle East policy, Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The United States' reversal on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal clearly shows that Washington not only does not honor its own commitments but also does not have a concrete middle East policy, Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.

"America has no clear policy till now, today they say something, today they sign [the Iran] nuclear agreement and the second day they change their opinion. America has no right policy that is why we avoid and we are against the American project in Middle East," Abbas said.

Unlike the United States, Moscow has always pursued a "right and independent" policy in the region, which has resulted in "cordial relations" between Russia and Syria since the first days of the latter's independence, according to the ambassador.

Commenting on the Israeli attack on the outskirts of Damascus and Homs that was carried out from Lebanese airspace on June 30 and reportedly killed 16 people, including a new born baby, the diplomat noted that this was yet another attempt to keep the conflict in Syria going for as long as possible.

"As you know, this operation came after the failure of the meeting of three [US-Russia-Israel] national security advisers in Israel.

Second, this operation came after the failed response from the American side against Iran. That is why Israel attacks our army, our civilian people in Syria to keep the problem in Syria remain long," he said.

Abbas recalled that Israel was also "angry" that Iranian experts were helping fight terrorism in Syria, even though there was no Iranian army on the ground.

"That is clear that Israel supports terrorism on the ground. When we come to defeat terrorism on the ground in Syria, Israel hit us from our back to support terrorism and keep the Syrian issue alive," he said.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Iranian experts and Russian troops are stationed in Syria at the request of President Bashar Assad.

The United States has nearly 2,000 troops that are also operating in Syria, though neither Damascus nor the United Nations has authorized their presence. Israel frequently carries out aerial raids in the Arab republic under the pretext of attacking what it calls Iranian targets in the neighboring country.

Related Topics

India Attack Army United Nations Syria Israel Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Damascus Independence United States Middle East June 2015 From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 3 ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy To Host2Nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Co ..

24 minutes ago

Russian President to give welcome speech at GMIS P ..

24 minutes ago

South Korean President Urges Japan to Cancel Restr ..

49 seconds ago

Ukraine Hands Over First MH17 Crash Files to Nethe ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.