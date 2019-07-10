UrduPoint.com
Trump's July Fourth 'Salute To America' Celebration Cost US Military $1.2Mln - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:30 AM

Trump's July Fourth 'Salute to America' Celebration Cost US Military $1.2Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) President Donald Trump's July 4 Independence Day celebration showcasing US military assets cost more than $1 million from the Pentagon budget, a Defense Department official said in a statement.

"Funding for the demonstrations came from the military services' training budgets that facilitate flying hours, which are imperative to military readiness," a Defense Department official said in a statement as quoted by Military.com on Tuesday. "Additional funding was used for the transportation of static displays and equipment. The total cost of the Department's support to the 'Salute to America' event was $1.

2 million."

Trump said on Monday that such Independence Day celebration on July 4 at Washington's National Mall, which extends from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol building, will be repeated next year and possibly for years to come.

Trump defied critics who feared he would politicize the July 4 event with a campaign style speech. Instead, the US president delivered a non-partisan address that extolled service members in all branches of the country's military.

The event, which preceded an annual fireworks display, also drew protesters, who objected to Trump's decision to speak and the overall military theme.

