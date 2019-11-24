(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, told Fox news tv channel, that the number of Ukrainian citizens, willing to confirm the involvement of the current Democrat front-runner Joe Biden in various alleged criminal activities in Ukraine, was four, instead of three, as he previously claimed.

On Friday, Giuliani sent a letter to the chairman of the Senate judicial committee, Lindsey Graham, saying that there were at least three witnesses, possessing direct evidence of Democrats colluding with Ukrainians to prevent the election of Trump back in 2016. The lawyer accused the US Embassy in Kiev of refusing to grant them visas to the United States.

"Four," Giuliani specified, when asked a relevant question during a Saturday interview.

House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry against Trump in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed Trump may have abused his power and pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former US Vice President Joe Biden ” Trump's political rival in the 2020 election ” and his son Hunter Biden, the then top manager of the local energy company Burisma. Democrats believe Giuliani could play an important role in this. Witnesses to the impeachment proceedings also claimed that Trump also had concerns over alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.