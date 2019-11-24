UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Lawyer Claims To Have 4 Witnesses Of Biden's Illegal Activities In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Trump's Lawyer Claims to Have 4 Witnesses of Biden's Illegal Activities in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, told Fox news tv channel, that the number of Ukrainian citizens, willing to confirm the involvement of the current Democrat front-runner Joe Biden in various alleged criminal activities in Ukraine, was four, instead of three, as he previously claimed.

On Friday, Giuliani sent a letter to the chairman of the Senate judicial committee, Lindsey Graham, saying that there were at least three witnesses, possessing direct evidence of Democrats colluding with Ukrainians to prevent the election of Trump back in 2016. The lawyer accused the US Embassy in Kiev of refusing to grant them visas to the United States.

"Four," Giuliani specified, when asked a relevant question during a Saturday interview.

House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry against Trump in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed Trump may have abused his power and pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former US Vice President Joe Biden ” Trump's political rival in the 2020 election ” and his son Hunter Biden, the then top manager of the local energy company Burisma. Democrats believe Giuliani could play an important role in this. Witnesses to the impeachment proceedings also claimed that Trump also had concerns over alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Ukraine Company Trump Kiev United States May July September Democrats Criminals 2016 2020 TV Top

Recent Stories

India, China to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties w ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

3 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.