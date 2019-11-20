UrduPoint.com
Trump's Lawyer Demanded Ukraine Announce Probes Of Burisma, 2016 Vote - Sondland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani demanded that Ukraine publicly announce investigations of Trump's political opponents and alleged interference in the 2016 election in return for arranging a White House visit for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Mr.

Giuliani requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelenskyy. Mr.Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma," Sondland told the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee during an impeachment hearing.

He alleged that Giuliani at the time was expressing "the desires of the President of the United States."

