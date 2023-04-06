(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Any significant developments in court proceedings against former US President Donald Trump are not likely to occur before July, one of his lawyers, Joe Tacopina, told the Washington Post.

"It's going to be a long time before anything happens," Tacopina said, adding that "We're going to be methodical."

The lawyer specified that any significant developments are unlikely to happen before July, as cited in the report.

The defense team of the ex-president can file challenges to the case against him until August, and these filings may coincide with the first Republican debate within the primaries season that are also to take place in August, the newspaper said.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.