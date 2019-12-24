UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani in an interview with the New York magazine claimed that billionaire George Soros was behind the appointment of four US ambassadors to Ukraine.

"He [Soros] put all four ambassadors there [Ukraine]. And he's employing the FBI agents," Giuliani told New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Giuliani also said that he believed Soros "controlled" Marie Yovanovitch, who served as head to the US diplomatic mission in Kiev and testified against Trump in the impeachment hearings.

In furtherance of his criticism, Giuliani added that he believes himself to be more of a Jew than Holocaust-survivor Soros.

"Soros is hardly a Jew. I'm more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about � he doesn't go to church, he doesn't go to religion � synagogue.

He doesn't belong to a synagogue, he doesn't support Israel, he's an enemy of Israel," Giuliani said to Nuzzi while being driven in a car in New York City.

George Soros is a Hungarian-born US billionaire investor and philanthropist who, in his youth, survived Nazi persecution for his Jewish heritage. He often contributes to liberal and progressive causes, and supports Democratic candidates, which has made him the subject of accusations and conspiracy theories from right-wing commentators.

Giuliani has been front and center in the Ukraine scandal that has embroiled Washington and led to the impeachment of President Trump. Giuliani acted as Trump's fixer in Kiev, often meeting with politicians and associates to "dig up dirt" on Trump's political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

