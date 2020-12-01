(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday denied a media claim that he discussed the possibility of receiving a pre-emptive pardon from the US president.

"Fake news [New York Times] lies again. Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source. Hard to keep up with all their lies," Giuliani said via Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Giuliani discussed with Trump a possible pardon "as recently as last week."

The newspaper admitted that Giuliani's potential criminal exposure is unclear. Giuliani was under investigation last summer by Federal prosecutors in Manhattan for his business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the US ambassador there, a plot that was at the heart of the impeachment of Trump, the report said.