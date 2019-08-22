President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently met with Ukrainian officials to discuss Joe Biden's alleged involved in the removal of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who investigated the former vice president's son, local media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently met with Ukrainian officials to discuss Joe Biden's alleged involved in the removal of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who investigated the former vice president's son, local media reported.

Giuliani told CNN that he met with Andriy Yermak, who he described as a lawyer for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last month in Madrid to discuss Biden's alleged role in the prosecutor's removal.

CNN reported that Giuliani is trying to lobby the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden's role in the 2016 removal of a prosecutor, who at one point was investigating a Ukrainian natural gas company with connections to Biden's son, Hunter.

The former mayor of New York claimed that he did not ask Yermak to do anything as he "didn't need to." The conversation focused on Biden alleged role in the dismissal of the former prosecutor and how the Ukraine may have tried to damage Trump's campaign, Giuliani said.

He added that he did not pursue the issue at the direction of the president.