MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that he had some compromising materials on the Biden family, which will be published if the president decides to throw him "under bus."

On Saturday, Giuliani said as aired by Fox news that he often heard speculations that Trump could throw him "under bus" if it is necessary. Giuliani rejected the possibility of deteriorating relations with the president, but added that he had some kind of "insurance" in case of such a scenario.

"The statement I've made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family's 4 decade monetizing of his office," Giouliani said on Twitter, adding that if he disappears, these documents will be published.

House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry against Trump in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed Trump may have abused his power and pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former US Vice President Joe Biden ” Trump's political rival in the 2020 election ” and his son Hunter Biden, the then top manager of the local energy company Burisma.

Democrats believe Giuliani could play an important role in this. Witnesses to the impeachment proceedings also claimed that Trump also had concerns over alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.

No evidence has been presented to support allegations that Hunter Biden's work with Burisma violated US law.

Trump released the transcript of the telephone call and said there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. The president characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.