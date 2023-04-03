(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A mugshot is not necessary for former President Donald Trump during his expected indictment hearing on April 4, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said on Monday.

"Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He's the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there's no need for that," Habba told CNN.

Habba also called on the authorities to avoid theatrics in this case.

On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in providing a "hush" payment to pornography actress Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, including that he had an affair with Daniels, and characterized the case against him as a political witch hunt ahead of the 2024 presidential election and an example of gross government overreach for the purposes of persecuting political opponents.

On Friday, Trump said he would appeal the indictment against him by the Manhattan grand jury by arguing that the officials involved in the case are biased.

Trump will reportedly travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.