Trump's Lawyer Says Manhattan Indictment Case Legally Easy, Politically Difficult

Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Joe Tacopina, lead attorney representing former US President Donald Trump, told Sputnik the case involving Trump's indictment in Manhattan is the easiest legal case of his career but made more challenging by politics.

"I've had a lot of high-profile cases, as you know. Factually, legally, this is the least challenging one. If you just look at the law and the facts, this should be the least challenging one of my career," Tacopina said on Monday. "Unfortunately, that's not what's at play here. There's many more things aside from that at stake, like the politics."

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment after a grand jury voted last week to indict him on charges related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump denies the allegations against him.

On Friday, Trump said he plans to appeal the indictment, claiming that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is biased against him. Trump has frequently characterized the case against him as a "witch hunt."

Law enforcement in New York City has bolstered security ahead of the arraignment in preparation for potential protests. Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden said he has faith in the city's police, when asked whether he is concerned about the possibility of unrest.

