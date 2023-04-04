UrduPoint.com

Trump's Lawyer Says No Handcuffs Expected During Arraignment But Mugshot Possible

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 04:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former President Donald Trump is not expected to be handcuffed during his arraignment, but a mugshot and other regular operating procedures will take place, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.

"No handcuffs are going to be involved, the Secret Service is guarding him and what not," Tacopina said on Monday. "Everything else, pictures (mugshot) and stuff, regular operating procedures, that'll probably happen. I'm sure the District Attorney's Office is going to try and make a big show out of this to get more publicity out of it.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels. US media reported that Trump may face over 30 charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday.

Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a 'political witch hunt' amid his bid in the 2024 presidential election.

