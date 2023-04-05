NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former President Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche said on Tuesday that his client is frustrated and upset after being arraigned in a Manhattan court but remains motivated and will not stop.

"He is frustrated, he is upset," Blanche said. "He is motivated and it's not going to stop him, it's not going to slow him down. It's exactly what he expected."