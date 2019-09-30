(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was aware of his meeting with the aide of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, in July.

"When I talked to the secretary last week, he said he was aware of it," Giuliani told the CBS channel.

The meeting was organized with the help of US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, who resigned on Friday after his involvement came to light.

The news comes amid political scandal around Trump. A US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.