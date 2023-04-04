Close
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Trump's Lawyer Says Using Prosecutors as 'Political Weapons' Sets Dangerous Precedent

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Using prosecutors as political weapons against former President Donald Trump sets a dangerous precedent, his leading attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.

"It's a dangerous new trend in this country, that we're now using prosecutors' offices as political weapons, but that's what's happening. And that's what this is. There's no question about that," Tacopina said ahead of Trump's arraignment hearing in New York on Tuesday.

Now it's Donald Trump but tomorrow it could be a Democrat, he added.

Tacopina believes that this whole case is based on the hatred and fear rivals have for the former president.

Earlier, the lawyer told Sputnik he hopes the court hearing lasts 30 minutes and will be conducted in a standard and efficient manner.

He also said no handcuffs will be involved but a mugshot will probably be taken. They plan on pleading not guilty then will evaluate the indictment, he added.

He also said the defense team is not yet aware of the exact number of counts, but it is of no concern because they all emanate from the same allegation.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult star Stormy Daniels. US media reported that he may face over 30 charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday.

Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a "political witch hunt" amid his bid in the 2024 presidential election.

