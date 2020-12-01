WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani urged on Monday Arizona lawmakers to step in and not let the key battleground state certify the electoral victory of the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Giuliani is presenting his case at informal public hearings held by local Republicans who wished to see evidence of irregularities, dismissed by Trump's opponents and courts alike.

"Based on evidence, not political bias, not fear of the media, based on evidence you can make the determination what is the right count, or how can we get as close to the right count as possible. If we can then have the courage to select that person to get the electors... in history, I swear to God, you will be heroes," Giuliani said. "If you can't... make a determination, than don't certify. That has happened before. If they have screwed this up so badly that you really can't make a determination, than answer is you don't certify."

Arizona is expected as early as Monday to certify Biden's win and award him 11 electoral votes.

Giuliani claimed that the state, which played a key role in Democrats' overall victory, was part of an alleged nationwide fraudulent mail-in voting scheme.

"The chief fraud is the mail-in ballot. That was the back-up in case they fell too far behind. You were part of this fraud," he said. "You also had numerous situations of your workers, your citizens observing the poll officials helping people vote to the point of telling whom to vote for.

Clear fraud. You had situations of poll workers being observed changing votes, taking ambiguous votes and making sure they were cast for Biden, and you have situations of stuffing the ballot box."

The lawyer, who brought several witnesses with him, repeated his routine attacks on Dominion voting machines seen by Trump supporters as the major part of their rivals' plot. The manufacturer has repeatedly denied all complaints, including of financial ties with Venezuela's leadership, as "baseless, senseless, physically impossible, and unsupported by any evidence whatsoever."

For Giuliani, it is the second round of public hearings with the first one held last week in Pennsylvania.

Every US media outlet projected Biden the winner of the November 3 US presidential election no later than four days after it was held. Although Trump has refused to concede, he has agreed to allow the transition process to begin. The incoming Biden administration has already announced key cabinet members and other officials including in the State Department, Pentagon, and Treasury.

Moreover, all of the decisive battleground states Trump has contested, Biden has now been officially certified as the winner by state officials including after a recount in Georgia, all of which courts have thus far upheld. Hence, the steps that remain before Biden occupies the White House on January 20 - the meeting of electors and confirmation by Congress - are seen by many as mere formalities.