Trump's Lawyers Asking For Meeting With US Attorney General To Discuss 'Injustice'

Published May 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Lawyers of former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that they wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a meeting to discuss "injustice" in the investigation into the Trump cases.

"We represent Donald J. Trump ... in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel's Office ... Trump is being treated unfairly ... We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors," the lawyers said in the letter that was published on Truth Social.

The lawyers are seeking a meeting with the attorney general, as Garland-appointed special counsel Jack Smith approaches the indictment phase of his probe of Trump's handling of classified documents, Politico reported.

In November, Smith was appointed a special counsel by Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump. The special counsel was tasked to conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump.

