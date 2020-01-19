UrduPoint.com
Trump's Lawyers Call Impeachment Violation Of Constitution, Interference With Elections

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump's Lawyers Call Impeachment Violation of Constitution, Interference With Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Legal team of US President Donald Trump called the charges against him a violation of the US Constitution and an attempt to interfere in the elections, responding to a proposal to appear at the impeachment hearing.

"The articles of impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on rights of the American people to freely choose their president.

This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away," the response says, as read out by a spokesman for Trump's legal team.

The articles of impeachment are constitutionally invalid, the response says.

"They fail to allege any crime or violation of law whatsoever, let alone high crimes and misdemeanors," it says.

Last week, the House of Representatives referred the impeachment case to the Senate, which will begin the hearing on January 21.

