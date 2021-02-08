Former US President Donald Trump's lawyers dismissed as unconstitutional the article of impeachment against him in a trial brief filed ahead of the start of arguments in his trial in the Senate on Tuesday

"The Article of Impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal," his lawyers said in the trial brief filed on Monday.

Trump faces impeachment on charges of inciting violence against the US government over the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his loyalists who sought to prevent the congressional certification of his election loss.