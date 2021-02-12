Donald Trump's lawyers took to the US Senate floor on Friday, the fourth day of the impeachment trial, to make the case for acquitting the former president over last month's incident at the Capitol building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Donald Trump's lawyers took to the US Senate floor on Friday, the fourth day of the impeachment trial, to make the case for acquitting the former president over last month's incident at the Capitol building.

Media reported earlier that Trump's defense team plans to use just three or four hours out of 16 allotted for the presentation clearing the way for the Senators to debate and vote on the case.

The verdict may be passed as early as this weekend and is very likely to be in favor of the former president being acquitted.

By contrast, the US House impeachment managers spent two days trying to prove that Trump is guilty of inciting insurrection and as such should be disqualified from any future public office including an opportunity to run for President in 2024.