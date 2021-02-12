UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Lawyers Present Case For Acquittal On Day 4 Of Impeachment Trial

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:38 PM

Trump's Lawyers Present Case for Acquittal on Day 4 of Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump's lawyers took to the US Senate floor on Friday, the fourth day of the impeachment trial, to make the case for acquitting the former president over last month's incident at the Capitol building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Donald Trump's lawyers took to the US Senate floor on Friday, the fourth day of the impeachment trial, to make the case for acquitting the former president over last month's incident at the Capitol building.

Media reported earlier that Trump's defense team plans to use just three or four hours out of 16 allotted for the presentation clearing the way for the Senators to debate and vote on the case.

The verdict may be passed as early as this weekend and is very likely to be in favor of the former president being acquitted.

By contrast, the US House impeachment managers spent two days trying to prove that Trump is guilty of inciting insurrection and as such should be disqualified from any future public office including an opportunity to run for President in 2024.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Lawyers Trump May From

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

4 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

4 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

56 minutes ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

49 minutes ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

49 minutes ago

WHO Experts to Publish Next Week Preliminary Repor ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.