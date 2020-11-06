UrduPoint.com
Trump's Lead Over Biden in Georgia Shrinks to 665 Votes

Incumbent US President Donald Trump retains the lead in the state of Georgia, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden is only 665 votes behind, with 99 percent of the votes counted, AP results showed Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump retains the lead in the state of Georgia, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden is only 665 votes behind, with 99 percent of the votes counted, AP results showed Friday.

The election was held on Tuesday, but there was a large number of mail-in ballots and plenty of people voted in advance amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the counting could be particularly complicated.

The winner has not been projected for four swing states yet, and the race remains tight. Some news organizations count Arizona as undecided as well, although others have given it to Biden.

