WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The lead of US President Donald Trump over his contender, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has sunk to 0.8 percentage point, Fox news reported.

After the count of 90 percent of ballots, Trump has 49.8 percent of votes, while Biden 49 percent.

At the moment, the incumbent president has gained 51,000 votes more than his opponent in this battleground state.

Philadelphia is one of five states that have not announced the results of the vote count yet.

On Thursday, Philadelphia temporarily halted the vote count over the lawsuit of Trump, who demanded that his campaign observers must get access to the process. Later, the vote count has been resumed, while the Trump campaign has filed a Federal lawsuit to suspend the process.