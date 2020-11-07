US President Donald Trump's bid to challenge vote tallies in the battleground states has no valid basis and will hardly have an impact on the result of the election, Toby Cadman, an international lawyer, told Sputnik on Saturday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's bid to challenge vote tallies in the battleground states has no valid basis and will hardly have an impact on the result of the election, Toby Cadman, an international lawyer, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There is no credible basis in fact or law to argue that the mailed-in ballots can be considered invalid. The rules are quite clear. The Trump Campaign may not like it, they are likely to cost them the election, but there is a universe of difference between discontent and legality," Cadman said.

The Trump campaign has meanwhile put together a legal team to take the challenge to the Supreme Court.

"That will not help in the absence of credible evidence as to voter fraud. The fact that he has appointed Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court will be of little assistance," Cadman predicted.

The co-founder of the London-based Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers said the Trump administration was "perfectly entitled to take legal challenges" against the vote count in the states where the election did not go his way but the effort would likely make no difference in the ballot.

"It's important to note that the challenges that the Trump Administration has threatened may have little or no impact on the end result of the election... Biden is likely to have more than 300, far above the 270 needed," the lawyer noted.

Cadman argued that Trump risked tarnishing the reputation of the United States if he made good on his threat to sue the battleground states where he was behind his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. He noted Trump had no problem with mail-in votes in the states where he was ahead.