MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The legal team of US President Donald Trump has filed a petition for another vote recount in Georgia, according to a statement released by Trump's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Twitter.

"Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia. We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the US Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted," Trump's legal team said on Saturday, adding that Trump's campaign continues to insist on an "honest recount" in the state.

Trump's team stressed that illegal ballots must not be counted and that there must be signature matching.

"Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted. If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount," Trump's legal team said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said late on Friday he had certified the state's presidential election results, which gave the state to Biden, but added that the audit process had revealed irregularities in several counties. The state's hand recount was completed on Thursday. Kemp did not endorse the results and called for another full hand recount in Georgia.