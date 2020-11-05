UrduPoint.com
Trump's Legal Team Says Obtained Court Order To Watch Vote Counting In Pennsylvania

Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:51 PM

US President Donald Trump's legal team obtained a court order allowing his campaign representatives immediate access to the vote counting process in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday

"We plan on entering that building right now and observing the vote," Bondi said.

Trump 2020 campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski said they will observe the process from six feet away.

"We're going to go in here right now to watch what's going on, not from 30 feet away, not from 100 feet away, from six feet away," Lewandowski said.

Trump's legal team filed earlier lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan to stop vote counting until courts allow campaign observers to monitor the ballots being counted.

The gap between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has narrowed in Philadelphia suburbs as some Pennsylvania counties just started tallying mailed-in ballots.

With 87 percent of the votes counted in the state which carries 20 electoral votes, Trump is currently leading 50.5 percent to 48.4 percent.

