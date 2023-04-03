The indictment of former US President Trump is turning him into a liability with independent voters, which makes the Republican establishment want Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the party's presidential nominee instead, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The indictment of former US President Trump is turning him into a liability with independent voters, which makes the Republican establishment want Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the party's presidential nominee instead, experts told Sputnik.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former US leader denies the allegations and the affair with Daniels. He has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."

The case against Trump is especially sensitive due to the fact that he has already announced his 2024 presidential campaign and is currently the most popular candidate among registered Republicans, with his main rival DeSantis, who has not yet announced his run for the White House, being a distant second in most polls. The consequences of the criminal charges are much debated and not altogether clear at the moment, with some suggesting that they could help Trump win the GOP nomination but cost him votes next November.

"The indictment of Trump will certainly galvanize his hardcore supporters and partisan Republicans, but many independents will likely be alienated by the constant drama and controversy surrounding him. The indictment will likely help Trump secure the GOP nomination for the 2024 election. Still, it will probably be a liability in the general election, so the Republican establishment is clearly trying to replace Trump with Ron DeSantis," Keith Preston, an anarchist theoretician and analyst, said.

Preston is convinced that current US President Joe Biden will pounce on Trump over the indictment during the presidential race, as "what sitting President doesn't want the advantage of having a challenger that is facing a criminal indictment, prosecution, trial, and possible incarceration?" And even though portraying Trump as a criminal would not dissuade the Republican base, it will be important to moderates and independent voters, the expert told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Robert Weissberg, emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, suggested that the effect of the Trump indictment was unknown, as plenty of things could still happen. At the same time, Weissberg said he was "still putting (his) money on DeSantis as the GOP nominee."

Another controversial aspect of the indictment is its long-term political ramifications, since this could lead to Democrat and Republican-aligned prosecutors targeting the opposite party's candidates in the future. When asked about such a possibility, Preston did not rule it out.

"Many aspects of American politics and society increasingly resemble what is often found in poorer, lesser-developed countries. The use of criminal law as a political weapon is widely practiced in such countries, and now it's coming to America as the US increasingly goes in that direction," the expert said.

In the same vein, Weissberg expressed concern about the US leadership class facilitating this decline. He noted, in particular, the movement to abolish the police, which is championed by many on the elite level despite being unpopular with the voters, as well as the recent trend of district attorneys to turn a blind eye to any so-called minor or non-violent crimes. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is spearheading the case against Trump, is one such prosecutor.

"What outside invaders cannot accomplish, elites within the country will accomplish, and today's elites, hate, absolutely hate America. Why else would liberal elites favor electing officials who want to abolish the police and put criminals back on the street?" Weissberg said.